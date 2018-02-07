Quantcast
Woodhams Carne Road Repairs Still Impacting Traffic

02/07/2018 11:54 am PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA — Slightly ahead of schedule progress on a failing culvert replacement now has Woodhams Carne Road travelers squeezing through along one lane this week.

As reported here last week, the road, which is located in Sonora near Tuolumne Road, was to be closed to through traffic through Thursday of this week. However, this morning, the Tuolumne County Road Department issued an update indicating that the road is now open for one-way traffic during the rest of the repairs.

According to county road officials, the current controls, which began today will continue through next Monday, Feb. 12 during which work crews are slated to be on-scene from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. They add that as the work being done is to make the drive safer and more pleasant to please remain patient and considerate of the road workers.

To view a county-supplied area detour map, just click into the image box slideshow.

