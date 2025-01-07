GOP: The Republican Agenda

House Speaker Mike Johnson View Photo

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson discussed both the Republican agenda and budget reconciliation priorities in the 119th Congress.

Johnson was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his statements:

On the Republican agenda and budget reconciliation:

“Well, it’ll have a lot of pieces. We’ve made a lot of campaign promises, President Trump did as well, and reconciliation is the way to get it done. Why? Because you avoid a 60-vote threshold in the Senate. So, reconciling the budget, which we will pass in early February, is how we’ll get all of our committees, committees of jurisdiction involved on all these big issues. What are they? Well, obviously we have to secure the border. We’ve got to make sure that our border patrol agents and our immigration enforcement agencies have the right directives from the White House, but also the right resources to do their job and secure that border once and for all. We’ve got to take care of the dangerous illegal criminals who have come over and all that’s part of it as well. And we’ve got to shift immediately to the economy.

We’ve got to revive the U. S. economy, and we can, we know how to do it. Part of that is preventing the largest tax increase in U.S. history, which would happen automatically at the end of next year if we don’t get our ducks in a row. So, we’re going to make sure that happens. We’re going to incentivize American companies to manufacture in the U. S. again. And we’re going to make sure that the regulatory burden and the red tape that has smothered our free market is reduced and eliminated and we’re going to be dismantling the deep state all along the way. We’re going to restore American energy dominance, so many different pieces to this, Maria, they all have to work together.”

On the need to deliver on President Trump’s mandate:

“We gathered all the House Republicans together yesterday and had a full day of work. We went to Fort McNair, which is a short drive in Maryland, and everyone was enclosed together for eight or nine hours straight talking about our reconciliation agenda and the America First agenda. You know, we’re 15 days out from the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump for his second term, and we want to make sure that we’re jump starting the agenda now over the next two weeks so that he’s prepared and ready on, on day one. We have a lot to do, as you know, and, we’ve been putting all the plays together and figuring out the sequence of how we’re going to run those plays, and we’re really excited about it.

We’re doing this to deliver relief to the American people. And the dynamics of inflation have just utterly destroyed American families and their own budgets at home. The cost of living is out of control, and we know how to address it. Remember, we did this in the first Trump administration. We brought about the greatest economy in the history of the world before COVID, because we reduced taxes, and we reduced regulations. That’s the basic formula, but the sooner that we do it, the better. So that’s why we’re going to be so aggressive about getting this through in the first hundred days.”

On the New Orleans terror attack and the need to quickly confirm President Trump’s national security nominees:

“This is something that reminds us again, that the new Trump nominees for these important positions need to be in place as quickly as possible. We’re in a dangerous situation in the country. All the red lights are flashing, as FBI Director Chris Wray testified himself to Congress multiple times. And we have to take this threat seriously. New Orleans was a very sad and tragic reminder of that.”

