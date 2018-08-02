Saturday’s Emigrant Basin Pack Scholarship Dinner

Dinner at the Elks Lodge Enlarge

This Saturday, February 10th, the Emigrant Basin Pack and Social Club is holding its 17th annual Scholarship Dinner at the Sonora Elks Lodge.

Joel Casler, founding member of the Emigrant Basin Pack and Social Club, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Emigrant Basin Pack and Social Club started a couple of decades ago as a local group of friends who enjoyed horse packing vacations in the Sierra Nevada. Sixteen years ago, the group wanted to give back to the community.

They decided to support the Tuolumne County Livestock Auction by purchasing pigs at the Mother Lode Fair. That tradition continues each Summer. Then they put on their first dinner in 2001 at the Sonora Elks Lodge to help raise scholarship money for the local high schools in Tuolumne County.

The dinner event, which always takes place on the second Saturday of Februray, typically includes a smoked BBQ pork dinner with green (pesto) spaghetti, beans, salad, bread.

Entertainment is provided with live country music and dancing featuring Keith Keenom and the Mountain Fever Band.

The Emigrant Basin Pack and Social Club is a nonprofit organization where 100% of the proceeds go right back to the kids for scholarships.

This Saturday evening, the no-host bar opens up at 5 PM. Dinner will be served from 6-8 PM. A rifle raffle, several other raffle prizes and dancing will all follow dinner.

Tickets to the event are available by calling Casler at 768-1126.

Written by Mark Truppner.