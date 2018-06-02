Crash Ends With Truck Stuck On Rock

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

Wilseyville, CA – A solo-vehicle crash resulted in the driver being flown from the scene and his truck stuck on a rock on Monday during the evening commute.

The wreck happened on Schaad Road north of Blue Mountain Road around 5:15 p.m. east of Wilseyville in Calaveras County. The San Andreas Unit of the CHP reports that heading northbound, 76-year-old Donald Denison of Wilseyville fell asleep while behind the wheel of his 2007 Ford F-150. The pickup went off the roadway and down an embankment. It then sailed through several trees and finally came to rest atop of a large rock.

The CHP indicates that a fire crew had to use the “jaws of life” to free Denison from the wreckage. Suffering major injuries, he was flown via helicopter to Doctors Hospital in Modesto for treatment. Denison was wearing his seatbelt and neither alcohol nor drugs played a role in the collision, according to the CHP.

