Honoring Ronald Reagan On His Birthday

Ronald Reagan Enlarge

Sacramento, CA — Governor Jerry Brown has declared today as Ronald Reagan Day in honor of the statesman’s 107th birthday.

In making his declaration, Brown pointed to Reagan’s esteemed career in not only Hollywood, but politics stating that he “lived the California Dream.” Reagan served as California’s 33rd Governor from 1967 to 1975. He then set his sights on Washington D.C. and became the 40th U.S. President serving from 1981 to 1989. Governor Brown notes that Reagan will always be admired for his “irresistible optimism, faith, and good humor.”

Brown’s entire proclamation is below:

PROCLAMATION

From his humble Midwestern origins, through a successful career in Hollywood, and on to the highest offices in his state and country, Ronald Reagan lived the California dream.

On this 107th anniversary of his birth, we remember not only his most celebrated achievements—his successful diplomacy with Mikhail Gorbachev and the economic recovery that occurred under his presidency. We also remember the turbulent years of his governorship, during which he proved his ability to manage the affairs of the state, and earlier, the talent and the skill he brought to his work in one of our state’s most renowned and beloved industries.

Above all, we remember the man: his irresistible optimism, faith, and good humor. As a way to honor his memory, I recommend that Californians give as generously as they can to the Ronald and Nancy Reagan Research Institute, an initiative of the Alzheimer’s Association.

NOW THEREFORE I, EDMUND G. BROWN JR., Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim February 6, 2018 as “Ronald Reagan Day.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 5th day of February 2018.

___________________________________

EDMUND G. BROWN JR.

Governor of California

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For the complete coverage of California State News on myMotherLode.com visit our State News Page.