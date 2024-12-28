Neighbor Alerts TCSO To A Suspected Home Burglary

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA – A neighbor seeing three men at a home, where the owners were gone, resulted in their arrest, two allegedly for burglary.

A report of a suspicious vehicle recently brought Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies to the 16200 block of Wards Ferry Road near Yosemite Road to investigate a suspicious vehicle. The caller also reported that the suspects had been stopping traffic, asking for money, and becoming “irate” if they did not get any cash.

Once on the scene, the caller told deputies they had seen three men walking around the home when no one should be at the property. While checking the property, deputies located three men, 54-year-old Dale Biehle, 55-year-old Dennis Phillips and 51-year-old Eric Snedeker, in the area, who were all detained.

Deputies reviewed surveillance footage, which revealed that two of the men had gone into the home and “manipulated items inside.” No further information was released on what was disturbed in the home.

A record check showed Snedeker was on searchable probation and was not to have dangerous weapons. That allowed deputies to search their vehicle and in the driver’s side door, a fixed-blade knife was found.

The men were taken into custody for felony conspiracy to commit a crime. Snedeker faced the additional felony charge of burglary along with Phillips, who also had admitted to having methamphetamine concealed on his person once at the jail, tacking on an additional drug possession charge.