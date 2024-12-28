Jamestown Fire Station To Get New Truck

TCFD new BME Fire Truck -- TCFD photo View Photos

Jamestown, CA – A new fire truck is set to be delivered next month to the Jamestown Station 76, and two more engines are expected to be delivered in 2025.

Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD) reports that the BME Fire truck was purchased through Golden State Fire Apparatus out of Sacramento. Fire officials say that the new truck, Engine 766, is a type 6 engine, which is great for initial attack on wildland fires and efficient for delivery of emergency medical aid to those in need. This is the sixth new engine in the last five years, as the department has also received 4 used type 1 engines during that time.

According to fire officials, “We anticipate delivery of two new type 2 engines from BME in 2025.”

The department currently has three water tenders, six utilities, and one snowmobile. These additions have brought the average age of the 42 pieces of equipment in the fleet down from 25 years to 15 years. However, there remains one engine with over 190,000 miles, and the snowmobiles are 20 years old, and new revenue will be needed to replace them.

“The BOS (Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors) continues to prove that fire prevention and public safety is their number one priority, and we all appreciate their continued dedication to doing so,” praised fire officials.

TCFD provided this breakdown of the tailored apparatus of the engine which includes:

Dodge 5500 Chassis

Hannay Reels Electric Hose Reel

Whelen Engineering Company, Inc. Lighting and Siren Package

Darley 1 ½ AGE, 24HP Kubota D902 Diesel

300 Gallon Poly Water Tank

BME Custom Bumper

The #Type6 is built for frequent, quick responses in urban areas.

