Deadly Amador County CHP Officer-Involved Shooting

Social media post from Amador County CHP officer involved shooting View Photo

Amador County, CA — Few details are being released by the Amador County California Highway Patrol (CHP) unit regarding a deadly officer-involved shooting yesterday evening in the Plymouth area.

According to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, a CHP officer in the unit fatally shot 31-year-old Tyler Quentin Balaskovits during an incident that occurred after a vehicle was reported to be blocking Old Sacramento Road, east of Latrobe Road, near Steel Bridge Lane around 5:22 p.m. on Thursday (12/26) evening. Exactly what took place during the confrontation is unknown, and it is unclear if Balaskovits tried to attack the unidentified officer or how many times their weapon was fired.

As can be seen in the image box picture, the CHP posted an alert on social media regarding an incident that forced Old Sacramento Road to be closed for a significant amount of time. The alert also asked motorists to use alternative routes and avoid the area, noting, “An update will be given when the road will reopen at a later time.” There was no mention of a shooting taking place during the incident.

Balaskovits died from his injuries, but the officer was not hurt. A firearm was found by the officer at the scene. The CHP reports that it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the shooting. The roadway reopened this morning.