Several Vehicle Crashes Around Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — There are some slick roads in the Mother Lode today, leading to some traffic collisions.

In Tuolumne County, the CHP reports that at 11:07 am a sedan slid off Big Hill Road, near Sawmill Flat Road, into a ditch. It is not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

At around 10:30 am, two vehicles collided on Highway 108 near Tulloch Dam Road. A tow truck is responding to the scene. Traffic is getting through the area ok. There were no reports of any notable injuries.

In Calaveras County, at 11:15 am, an SUV traveled off Highway 26 near Buckeye Road outside of Mokelumne Hill and hit a tree. An ambulance is responding to the area to assist a patient.

Officials advise to allow extra time when traveling during the rainy conditions.