Sunday Morning Rollover Crash On O’Byrnes Ferry Road

SUV crash on O'Byrnes Ferry Road -- Photo by Russell Hamilton View Photos

Jamestown, CA – Poor driving conditions may have paved the way for a rollover collision on the Tuolumne County side of the O’Brynes Ferry Bridge this week.

CHP officers responded to a collision on Sunday (12/22/24) around 8:20 a.m., just north of Old O’Byrnes Ferry Road in the Jamestown area. CHP spokesperson Joshua McKernan reports that 81-year-old Billy Macha of Groveland was driving a 2002 GMC Yukon northbound when his vehicle started to slip on the wet pavement. McKernan relayed that Macha turned the steering wheel and the SUV rolled onto its side.

Luckily, neither Macha nor his passenger were injured in the wreck, which slowed traffic for more than an hour. McKernan added that conditions were poor as “it was raining at the time and the roadway was wet.”