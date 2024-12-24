Rain
48.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Public’s Help Needed To Catch Vehicle Thief

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
TCSO suspect wanted for series of vehicle thefts

TCSO suspect wanted for series of vehicle thefts

Photo Icon View Photos
Video Icon View Video

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Investigators are turning to the public for help in catching a reported vehicle thief who went on a stealing spree early Sunday morning.

This security camera footage shows the suspect checking vehicle door handles and stealing from unlocked cars. Sheriff’s officials ask that you call their office at 209-533-5815 if you recognize the man or have any information related to these thefts.

The man is wanted for questioning after a series of vehicle thefts and attempted thefts off Phoenix Lake Road near the Highway 108 Bypass on Sunday, December 22, 2024, between midnight and 2 a.m. in the areas of Alder Lane, Lower Hillview Drive, and Lexie Court.

  • TCSO suspect wanted for series of vehicle thefts

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 