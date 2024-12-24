Public’s Help Needed To Catch Vehicle Thief

TCSO suspect wanted for series of vehicle thefts View Photos

View Video

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Investigators are turning to the public for help in catching a reported vehicle thief who went on a stealing spree early Sunday morning.

This security camera footage shows the suspect checking vehicle door handles and stealing from unlocked cars. Sheriff’s officials ask that you call their office at 209-533-5815 if you recognize the man or have any information related to these thefts.

The man is wanted for questioning after a series of vehicle thefts and attempted thefts off Phoenix Lake Road near the Highway 108 Bypass on Sunday, December 22, 2024, between midnight and 2 a.m. in the areas of Alder Lane, Lower Hillview Drive, and Lexie Court.