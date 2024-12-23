A Christmas Eve Winter Storm Forecast

Snow in Yosemite View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and a Winter Storm Warning for Yosemite National Park (above the valley floor). Both are effective this Tuesday (Christmas Eve) from 7 AM through 7 PM.

Snow is forecast for elevations above 5,000 feet.

The snow levels will start out around 5,500 to 6,500 feet on Tuesday morning, before falling to near 5,000 feet by Tuesday afternoon.

The total snow accumulations will range from five to sixteen inches above the 6,000 foot elevation. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds could gust as high as forty-five to fifty mph. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches

Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by clicking the "Traffic" tab on MyMotherLode.com