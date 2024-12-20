California Inducts New Hall of Fame Class

2024 CA Hall of Fame Class View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Seven new members were inducted into the California Hall during an induction ceremony hosted by Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom on Thursday.

Launched in 2006 by former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, the California Hall of Fame honors history-making Californians whose embodiment of California’s spirit of innovation changed the state, the nation, and the world. Inductees are selected annually by the Governor and First Partner for achievements in arts, business and labor, entertainment, food and wine, literature, music, public service, science, and sports.

This year’s class was all women and they were inducted posthumously. Thursday’s ceremony was held virtually. The new members join over 100 other Californians who were previously inducted. This year’s list is below:

Julia Child: Cook, author, television personality

Ina Donna Coolbrith: California’s first poet laureate

Vicki Manalo Draves: Olympic gold medalist

Mitsuye Endo: Civil rights activist

Dian Fossey: Primatologist, gorilla conservationist

Alice Piper: Civil rights hero

Tina Turner: Singer, performer