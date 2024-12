CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that a big rig truck overturned at around 5 am on Highway 49 near Mount Brow Road in Tuolumne County.

It went about 40 feet down an embankment and was located on its side. No injuries have been reported from the crash and it is not impacting traffic. Officials are figuring out the best strategy to remove the truck, and a tow truck is on the way. Be prepared for some activity in the area.