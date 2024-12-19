East Sonora Stabbing Investigation Ongoing

Sonora, CA — An investigation is ongoing into a stabbing that occurred in the vicinity of Highway 108 and Upper Mono Way.

CHP Officer Steve Machado reports that it occurred this past Sunday at around 2:10 pm. Responding officers spoke with a victim, an unidentified 57-year-old man from Tuolumne County, who had a stab wound. The victim, who was flown to an out-of-county hospital to treat his injuries, said the stabber was a passenger in a red 1998 Volkswagen Beetle that fled the scene after the incident.

15 minutes later the car was spotted in the parking lot of the Soulsbyville Doller General, and only the driver was inside, 40-year-old Emilio Martinez of Tuolumne County. The suspect who allegedly stabbed the victim was gone. Martinez was placed under arrest for his involvement in the incident and for being in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

At this time, the person responsible for the stabbing has not been located, and no additional information is being released by authorities. It is also not currently clear what led to the incident. We will pass along more details as they are made available.