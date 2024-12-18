Sonora Man Jailed After Allegedly Using Shovel As Deadly Weapon

Tracy Dean Valett --TCSO booking photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – An argument between neighbors ended with an assault arrest and the weapon used was a shovel.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies recently responded to the area of Sleepy Hollow Road near Camp Seco Road in Sonora after a caller reported his neighbor had hit him in the head with a shovel as they were arguing. Once on the scene, deputies spoke to the man wielding the shovel, 62-year-old Tracy Dean Valett, and his neighbor, whom he allegedly had hit with it.

The victim told deputies that he was driving by Valett’s property when he yelled at him. He then pulled into Valett’s driveway and the two began to argue. Valett then allegedly turned around and grabbed a shovel, hitting the victim in the head and visibly injuring him.

While questioning Valett, sheriff’s officials reported that the deputies noticed he was drinking alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated. Valett was arrested on the charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm, and disorderly conduct while under the influence of alcohol.