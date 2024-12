Jamestown, CA — A semi-truck and car have collided on O’Byrnes Ferry Road, on the Tuolumne County side, approaching the bridge over Lake Tulloch.

The CHP reports that an ambulance is responding to the scene and that the crash is impacting traffic in the area. The vehicles collided and the semi-truck pushed the sedan into a guardrail. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for activity.