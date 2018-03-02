Council To Give Recognition And Hear Housing Successor Report

Sonora City Hall Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will recognize some property owners, as well as a local Boy Scout, and hear a housing related report.

They are the items on Monday’s meeting agenda. Recognition will be given to Boy Scout Will Antinetti for his placement of six additional American Flags on South Washington Street, from Church Street to June Street. He also repaired the holes and poles that hold up the flags in downtown Sonora. It was part of a project he undertook in his efforts to become an Eagle Scout.

In addition, four property owners will be recognized for making improvements, and receive “awards of excellence,” as part of the Vision Sonora program. They include the properties of Baron Peterson at 37 South Stewart Street, Alan and Susan Collie at 257 South Stewart Street, Robert and Sharon Ozbirn at 488 South Stewart Street and Erik and Robin Witt at 440 South Washington Street.

There will also be a report given by Community Development Director Rachelle Kellogg regarding the low and moderate income housing asset fund for fiscal year 2017. Monday’s meeting will start at 5pm and it is open to the public.

