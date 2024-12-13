Black Oak Casino Resort Hosting Winter Wonderland Events

Winter Wonderland At Black Oak Casino Resort View Photos

Tuolumne, CA — Noting a desire to bring more holiday cheer during the month of December for local residents, Black Oak Casino Resort is holding Winter Wonderland events in its Heritage Park on the resort’s grounds.

The first was held this past Sunday, December 8, and upcoming events will be this Sunday, December 15, and Sunday, December 22. The hours are 5-7 pm.

Santa will be on hand, 250,000 lights will be on display, family photo opportunities will be aplenty, and there will be free cocoa, cider, and other treats.

“Black Oak has changed a lot since we first opened nearly 25 years ago, but if there’s been one constant, it is our desire to give back to this wonderful community of Tuolumne that we all call home,” said Darryl Tinkle, President of the Tuolumne Economic Development Authority, Inc. (TEDA). “These Winter Wonderland events are a small piece of what the tribe has planned for enriching the lives of families and individuals in Tuolumne County.”

The Winter Wonderland events are free and open to the public.