Update: Vegetation Fire Contained In Arnold

Ebbetts Pass Fire District Water Tender
02/02/2018 3:16 pm PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

Update at 3:16 p.m.: A vegetation fire seen and reported by several passersby that brought responding fire units to the woodlands near Arnold has been contained.

CAL Fire officials say the incident was actually a private landowner’s burn pile that had been ignited on the last burn day and it did not burn out of control or leave the property. It was estimated at about two and a half acres in size.

Original Post at 2:49 p.m.: Arnold, CA — Units are responding to a reported vegetation fire of perhaps two to three acres in woodlands off Highway 4 between Dorrington and Camp Connell.

The location was described as in the vicinity of Forest Road 7N08 near Summit Level Road. We will provide more information as it comes into the news center.

Forest Road 7N08 near Summit Level Road, Arnold

