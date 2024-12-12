Man Killed In Columbia Mobile Home Fire Identified

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Columbia, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office has positively identified the man who tragically died in Monday evening’s fire at the Columbia Mobile Home Park on Parrotts Ferry Road.

He was 63-year-old Anthony Hall.

The fire occurred at around 10 pm and a second person in the home was transported to a hospital to treat serious injuries. Some neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution, but firefighters were able to keep it contained to one structure.

The Tuolumne County Fire Department states that the cause was “accidental,” adding, “The investigation determined one of the occupants was adjusting a log in the fireplace and burning material escaped the fireplace and caught nearby items on fire. The California Fire Code Section 308.1.4 specifies that flammable materials should be kept at least 36 inches away from a fireplace. This distance is a general safety guideline to prevent fire hazards, ensuring that any materials near the fireplace do not catch fire from the heat or sparks produced.”