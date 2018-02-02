Dodge Ridge Hoping For More Snow

Dodge Ridge Enlarge

Pinecreast, CA — Dodge Ridge ski resort will place lift operations “on temporary hold” after today with hopes of reopening at some point this season.

The resort opened this past Saturday with limited lift chairs running (1, 2 and 6), as well as the two conveyors. By late this week only the conveyors were operating, due to the snowmelt that resulted from the above normal temperatures. After today, the operations will be put on hold until additional snow allows for it to potentially re-open.

Meanwhile, nearby Bear Valley, which has the capability of making its own snow, continues to remain open with seven lifts currently running, as of this afternoon.

