Jail Groundbreaking On Tuolumne County Supervisors Agenda

Future Tuolumne County Jail Enlarge

Sonora, CA — During Tuesday’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting there will be time set aside to break ground on the $39-million jail project.

The supervisors will meet at the construction site at noon, located off Old Wards Ferry Road, to officially signal the start of construction on the “Sheriff J.H. Dambacher Detention Center.” Harris Construction, based in Fresno, was awarded the contract. The 63,000 sq. ft. facility will have the capability of housing up to 239 inmates, compared to 147 at the existing jail.

Other items on Tuesday’s meeting agenda, which will get underway at 9am, include hearing the 2017-18 mid-year budget review, approving the use of county owned property for a new trail at 480 Greenley Road, and vote on sending a letter of support for a grant that could improve the day-use facility at Kennedy Meadows.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public.

Written by BJ Hansen.