Sonora, CA — Sonora Police were alerted to a water main break on North Washington Street between the Red Church and Sonora High School near the Day O Espresso shop around 4 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene water was gushing onto the roadway causing a back up in traffic. Officers were directing motorists until a Tuolumne Utilities District crew showed up. They are currently working on fixing the pipe. No estimated time of repair has been given. Traffic is slow and go at this time.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.