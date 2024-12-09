Calaveras County To Swear-in Newly Elected Leaders

Calaveras County Government Center View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Toward the end of Tuesday’s Calaveras Board of Supervisors meeting, there will be a swearing-in of new members, and recognition given to a retiring supervisor.

The meeting starts at 8 am at the Government Center in San Andreas with closed session items, and the public portion will begin at 9 am. One of the items on the agenda is to proclaim December 19 as Albert Abraham Michelson Day in Calaveras County, in recognition of his birthday. The esteemed physicist grew up in Murphys and went on to win the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1907.

Later in the meeting, at 11:30 am, the members who won an election this year will be sworn into office. District Four Incumbent Amanda Folendorf won unopposed in March and District One incumbent Gary Tofanelli and District Two newcomer Autumn Andahl won seats in November. There will also be a proclamation to recognize retiring District Two Supervisor Jack Garamendi.