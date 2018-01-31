Suspect Wanted In Box Cutter Assault

Angels Camp Police patrol car Enlarge

Angels Camp, CA – A victim had his hand sliced as he tried to protect himself against a female attacker.

Angels Camp Police officers were dispatched just after midnight on Tuesday to the 1100 block of South Main Street for a report of a stabbing. The female suspect left the area before the victim called for assistance. Once on scene officers spoke to the victim, who declined medical attention. He told them that 19 year-old Brooke Hines of Angels Camp became angry at him because he would not give her a cigarette. The victim says Hines threatened to stab him with a box cutter. As he walked away, he alleges that Hines attacked him with the box cutter. He put his hands and one was cut during the assault.

Anyone who may have seen or know the whereabouts of Hines is asked to contact the Angels Camp Police Department at (209)736-2567 or (209)754-6500.

