Tuolumne County Leaders Take Stock

Groveland, CA – Tuolumne County’s Board of Supervisors and staff will head to the serenity of the mountains to work on their governance skills.

The annual three day workshop at the Rush Creek Lodge located at 34001 Highway 120 in Groveland west of Yosemite National Park is open to the public. The county offers this discussion schedule beginning Wednesday and running through Friday:

Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 1:30 p.m.:

1. Introduction by Chair and Facilitator

2. Progress and Vision of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.

Thursday, February 1st at 9:30 a.m.:

1. Introduction by Chair and Facilitator.

2. Looking back: Conversation with Department Directors.

3. Moving Forward: Internal and external forces that might affect us in the next two (2) to three (3) years.

4. Strategic presentations from Department Directors. 5. Discussion on impressions and prioritization.

Friday, February 2 at 8:45 a.m.:

1. Introduction by Chair and Facilitator.

2. Observations.

3. Discussion on Strategic priorities.

4. Horizontal leadership: Working together as a governing body.

5. Where do we go from here?

