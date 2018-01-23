Handing Out Hundreds For Income Study

Stockton, CA – Under the Universal Basic Income Study, several dozen families will be given raises in Stockton, but not from their employers – instead it will come from city leaders.

Each family will get $500 a month for a year to study the economic and social impacts of giving people a basic income. That is a total of $6,000 in guaranteed income for the year. The Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration, or SEED program will track what residents do with the money and how having a universal basic income affects their self-esteem and identity. The group Economic Security Project, co-led by Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes, is contributing $1 million to the yearlong research project. Stockton’s population is more than 307,000 people with 1 in 4 residents live below the poverty line.

This is the first time a basic income experiment in the US has been government-organized. Other projects that are non-government-run include studies in Oakland, Kenya, the Netherlands and Ontario, Canada.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.