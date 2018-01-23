Groveland Ambulance Tax Hike Proposed

Groveland, CA – A public meeting is set for Wednesday regarding a proposed $20.00 jump in the South County Ambulance Tax for Groveland residents.

Residents and commercial businesses have been paying the tax for 29 years to ensure 24/7 ambulance service in the rural south county area. The tax must be approved by area voters to continue. The current tax rate is $70.00 for improved and commercial parcels, which does not include unimproved parcels. It is set to expire on June 30.

In order for the tax to continue, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors at its February 20th meeting will need to approve a ballot measure that calls for a five year extension at an increased rate of $90 per improved parcel for residents to vote on in the June 05 election.

The public meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 24 at the Groveland Community Hall located at 18720 Main Street in Groveland. It is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. with county staff on hand to provide information and answer resident’s questions regarding the proposed tax increase.

