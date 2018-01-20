Update: Power Outage In Sonora Area Impacts Thousands

Update at 8:40 a.m.: PG&E reports progress is being made in regards to restoring electricity to nearly 3,000 customers in the Sonora area due to a downed power line. The lights are back on for all but 1,371 customers in the Standard area along Tuolumne Road. The utility estimates the repair time between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Update at 8:20 p.m.: PG&E has pushed back the repair time to between 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. from nearly 3,000 customers in the Sonora area. Further details on the power outage can be found below.

Update at 8:05 a.m.: PG&E reports the number of customers without electricity has grown to 2813. The areas impacted now involve the Lambert Lake Estate area, Standard, Tuolumne City, Soulsbyville and Mono Vista. The utility now confirms a downed power line is to blame for the outage.

The company has given an estimated repair time of 11 a.m.

Original post at 7:40 a.m.: Sonora, CA — PG&E is reporting an outage affecting 168 customers this morning.

A crews is headed to the impacted area that includes 119 customers in the Lambert Lake Estate area, 31 along Old Wards Ferry and Tinnin roads. There are also sporadic outages along Tuolumne Road stretching to Soulsbyville Road, off of Tuolumne Road.

The lights went out just after 7 a.m. at the same time that Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies responded and found a downed power line in the 14980 block of Camage Avenue. The utility has not officially named that the cause of the outage but reports a crew is assessing the situation. The company has posted a repair time of 11 a.m.

Written by Tracey Petersen. During heat or snow, overburdened electric cables, transformers, and other electrical equipment can fail. Be safe, never touch a downed power-line or electrical equipment.