October Begins With A Heat Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley from 11 AM this morning until 11 PM Wednesday. A Heat Advisory will also be in effect for the Mariposa County foothills and the central San Joaquin Valley from 11 AM this morning until 11 PM Thursday.

Hot temperatures ranging from 97 to 106 degrees are forecast, with warm overnight lows in the sixties to mid seventies. Limited overnight cooling will be expected in the foothills.

This level of heat may impact outdoor activities.

Widespread Moderate HeatRisk is expected across the Valley, with Major HeatRisk in the foothills.

Heat related illnesses will be possible, as they do increase significantly during high heat events. This is especially true for groups that are sensitive to heat.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.