Child Abduction Attempt of Twain Harte Student

Mi-Wuk Village, CA – After inquires by Clarke Broadcasting, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Officials confirm that they are investigating an attempted child abduction incident involving a Twain Harte Elementary School 7th grader this morning.

The male student was approached by a man, while heading to his bus stop before school,on Conte Court in Mi-Wuk Village. Lt. Jarrod Pippin reports, “Our office was contacted by the superintendent of schools up in Twain Harte where a student was approached by a white male in a white panel van but we don’t have a make or a model on the vehicle.” He went on to detail, “The subject in the van asked the student if he could help him with something in the back of the van, which prompted the student to run from the area.” The student ran and hid in the woods before reporting the incident to school officials.

Lt. Pippin indicates that deputies responded to the area but were unable to find the man or van he was driving. He describes the man as a white male adult, tall with a thin build. He was dressed all in black with a hoodie covering his mouth or possibly a scarf.

“We are working with the school to come up with anything if we can,” states Lt. Pippin, adding, “Right now we believe it is an isolated incident as we haven’t had any other reports into our office.”

Students and parents are encouraged to keep an eye out at bus stops for any suspicious subjects or vehicles and report them to the bus driver or law enforcement immediately.

