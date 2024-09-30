Biden: Gun Violence In America

White House Image - mml View Photo

President Joe Biden spoke about the scourge of gun violence in America.

Biden was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“This past Monday, the FBI reased — released data showing how crime is down in America. The year before we came to the presidency, we saw the biggest increase in murder rates on record.

Last year, we saw the largest decrease in murder rates nationwide in recent history — (applause) — thanks to guys like you wearing those uniforms. The homicide rate in 2023 was 16 percent below the year before we became president and vice president. In the first half of 2024, in large cities across the country, homicide rate dropped another 17 percent. Last year, we also saw the lowest rates of all violent crime in more than 50 years. Murder, rape, aggravated assault, robbery all dropped, along with burglary, property crime. It matters.

And together, we’re making clear: If we want to talk about reducing crime and violence in America, you need to talk about guns in America — (applause) — you need to talk about guns.

You just heard Kamala cite the statistics all Americans should be ashamed of. Guns are the number one — hard to believe — they’re the number one killer of children in America — more than any other cause: accidents, ca- — more than any other cause. It’s almost in- — in- — unbelievable to think that’s — it’s sick.

Last year, after another school shooting, my predecessor said it — just said, like some mem- — members of Congress say, just go — just “get over it.”

I’m going to be very blunt. Secretary [Senator] Vance of Ohio has called these shootings “facts of life.”

Who the hell do these people think they are? (Applause.) I mean it.

Think about it. The only industry that is ex- — exempted by law from being investigated and being dealt with is the gun industry. Imagine had that be the case with the tobacco industry, what cancer would be li- — I mean this sincerely. Think about this.

This time last year, we stood in the Rose Garden to launch the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention in our nation’s history. (Applause.)

I look around the room, and I see survivors, like our former magnificent congresswoman, who is always out there fighting. Thank you, Gabby. Thank you, Gabby.

And, you know, it’s staffed by gun violence survivors and experts, overseen by our incredible vice president. The purpose is to drive and coordinate the government in a nationwide effort to reduce gun violence in America.

Over the past year, we’ve made tremendous progress: more background checks required for firearms sold at gun shows [and] online; a new interagency response team to support communities after mass shootings.

And I’ve been to all but three mass shootings in — in the United States of America and spent time with surviving families, many of whom I see here in this audience. Because it’s important to raise up what’s happening.

The most comprehensive federal guide ever on safe gun storage of firearms. The first-ever surgeon general’s advisory declaring gun violence to be a public health crisis. (Applause.)

And, by the way, parenthetically, as I travel the world with other world leaders, they ask, “Do you really have a pub- — do you cite that you have a public health crisis with gun violence?”

Well, today, I’m proud to announce a new executive order that’s going to — two additional things.

First, the executive order will establish a new federal task force on emerging firearm threats.

Previously, my administration took action to crack down on private manufacturers of firearms, including kits of so-called “ghost guns.” This is probably the only audience that knows what ghost guns are. They don’t have to have a serial number. When guns don’t have serial numbers, it’s hard for them to track back to the shooter and hold them accountable when something happens.

But today, we’re taking the next step. Our new task force will address 3D printed firearms. And — and for those listening — everybody in this room knows what that is — but they actually can produce a plastic firearm with a 3D printer. That mag- — you know, and magnetometers can’t detect these, or they don’t have a serial number.

This task force is also going to tackle machine gun conversion devices that were mentioned by the mayor, devices that illegally turn semiautomatic weapons, and including handguns, into fully automatic machine guns that can fire up to 20 bullets in tw- — in 1 sec- — in 2 seconds — 20 in 2 seconds.

These devices are already illegal under federal law and can be made on a 3D printer for just 40 cents in less than 30 minutes and sold for as little as $20. But local law enforcement in cities across the country tell me the streets are flooded with machine gun conversion devices — isn’t that right, Captain? —

AUDIENCE MEMBER: Yes, sir.

THE PRESIDENT: — because the parts are small, cheap, and easy to make. The impact of these devices is devasting.

Just this weekend, a machine gun conversion device was found at the scene of a mass shooting in Birmingham. I can tell you, over 100 shell casings — 100 shell casings were found, including 4 killed and 18 injured and a community shattered.

Enough.

Within 90 days of — our task force will send me a ri- — a risk assessment and a strategy to address these emerging firearm threats. It’s about se- — it’s about sending a clear message to — (a child in the audience cries).

Don’t worry about the babe. It’s okay. (Laughter.) Really.

Sending a clear message to local law enforcement and cities all across the country: We’re here to help, and together, we can save lives.

Look, the second part of this executive order relates to active shooter drills in schools. You know, it’s a good thing, but people don’t — you all understand, many of you in here — but the psychological impact that has on a child.

You know, I’m old enough we used to have drills for — you know, duck and cover for nuclear devices. But guess what? Now we’re talking about kids know what’s happening.

Kamala just talked about the worry of parents and the stress and fear students have when they’re told to participate in active school shooter drills. The lack of guidance today on how to prepare students while minimizing the trauma of active shooter drills is — it’s unacceptable.

So, today, I’m directing the members of my Cabinet to return to me within 110 days with resources and information for schools to improve active shooter drills, minimizes harm, create age-appropriate content, and communicate with parents before and after these drills happen so they know what’s going on. (Applause.)

Folks, we — we just have to do better, and we can do better.

But that’s not all. Today, my administration is also announcing a whole series of new actions to address gun violence. We’re releasing a new tool with resources to help schools communicate with parents about safety of storing firearms in their homes. (Applause.)

And, by the way, I, along with Dianne Feins [Feinstein], was the guy that passed the first assault weapons ban. And here’s the deal: It was amazing — amazing how many of those gun violence occurred with those fire- — when they were outlawed, what — with the — with these firearms were a consequence of a parent not being responsible with the guns they own, or in a recent case — I won’t get into because it’s under litiga- — a parent who provided an assault weapon to a young child.

It’s been found that when school administrators communicate with parents about safe storage of firearms in their homes, it motivates parents to act.

We’re awarding $135 million on top of the $238 million we’ve already awarded last year to 48 states for crisis intervention — (applause) — including tools like red flag laws. I’m going to say — be very personal here. My son was attorney general — it was the first state in the nation to institute that statewide. (Applause.)

Removing — temporarily removing firearms from those who are a danger to themselves and others.

AUDIENCE MEMBER: Yes.

AUDIENCE MEMBER: Right.

THE PRESIDENT: Well, it’s important.

We’re awarding an additional $85 million to 30 community violence intervention programs on top of the $200 million we’ve already invested in these programs. (Applause.)

As you all know, these local intervention programs stop shootings before they happen, utilizing trusted messengers, community members, leaders to work directly with people at risk who are the most vulnerable to gun violence.

And, folks, all these new actions build on historic steps we’ve already taken since I took office to address gun violence in America.

Through the American — American Rescue Plan — which, by the way, not a single one of the opposition voted for — (laughter) — I don’t say that for political re- — I say that to make sure people understand it’s not costless to do — do that — helped deliver more than $15 billion — the largest investment ever in public safety. Let me say it again: All my opponents — all our opponents voted against the largest funding ever in public sa- — safety.

I also announced a dozens executive orders to reduce gun violence, more than any of my predecessors.

And with your help, we passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the most significant gun violence [legislation] in 30 years. (Applause.) And so many things because we had a first-rate prosecutor who had — (applause) — no — who has incredible experience dealing with this. Among many things, it strengthened background checks for anyone under the age of 21 seeking to purchase a firearm.

Since we implemented the background check system last year, we’ve kept almost 1,000 guns out of the hands of people under the age of 21. But, folks, the law also invests over $1 billion, the largest one-time ever investment ever, in seeking to deal with mental health issues in our schools — (applause) — to help them deal with the grief and trauma of gun violence and other traumatic experiences.

We spent a lot of time — didn’t we? — with those kids. Afraid to go back to school. Not an unusual thing to be concerned about if you’ve sat there and you’re — the kid sitting next to at your desk gets shot and killed.

My former Senate deputy chief of staff is here with me today — Roger Harrison — sitting in the back there. He founded an organization that does outreach programs for middle and high school students dealing with mental health issues, and many others around the country are doing similar things.

We still have more to do, but the steps we’ve taken so far in reducing gun violence and saving lives are real. But we have to keep going. There’s so much more we have to do.

I think it’s time to reinstate the assault weapons ban and high-capacity magazines. (Applause.)

When I was a senator and I introduced the first effort to ban them, those weapons, I literally was walking through the swamps of eastern — the Northeast Cor- — excuse me, in southern Delaware, down in the area where the r- — where the swamps and rivers are. There was a guy fishing, and he looked at and me and he said, “Biden, what the hell you going to take my gun for? Why are you going to take my assault weapon?” He was fishing. And I said — (laughter) — true story. And I said, “You need that?” And he said, “Yeah.” (Laughter.) I said, “You must be one hell of a lousy shot.” (Laughter.) “And I don’t see a lot of dear running around here wearing Kevlar vests.” (Laughter.) He said, “Well, that’s not” — “Well, why do you have it?” “Well, I hunt.” “You hunt? Like hell.” (Laughter.)

Look, it’s time we establish universal background checks — (applause) — universal — and require safe storage of firearms. (Applause.) I mean it. Start holding parents accountable for being negligent. (Applause.)

By the way, if you pulled up here — wherever you parked here — and left your key in your car, and a student steals the car and gets in an accident, you are held responsible. Why in the hell would not that be the case if you leaved a gun case open? (Applause.) No, I mean it.

And I’ve been fighting for this. I’m going to continue after I leave this office: End immunity for the gun industry. End it. End it. End it. (Applause.)

Look, folks, I taught constituted law for years — constitutional law. Never was the Second Amendment meant to be absolute. Back when it was passed, you could not own a cannon. (Laughter.) No, well I’m not jo- — I’m not joking. People are like, “The — you know, the — the — the liberty of America is — is watered with the blood of patriots.” Like hell. (Laughter.) I’m serious. Think about it. Think about it. It was never absolute — never, never, never, never.

It’s time we increase funding for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — (applause) — and other law enforcement agencies that deal with crime and solve crimes faster.

We get a lot of heat from the other guy — she get a lot of heat from the other guy, talking about “We’re not helping” –we’re the ones funding cops.

THE VICE PRESIDENT: Yes, we are.

THE PRESIDENT: We’re the ones funding these things.

It’s time to increase funding to help victims in crime and support community groups helping hun- — and hurting — people hurting from gun violence. No, I really mean it. (Applause.)

Unfortunately, my predecessor and a lot of congressional other people oppose all these steps to reduce gun violence. Instead, they tried to stop the crackdown on ghost gun kits, by the way. You kn- — know, that’s a real big deal to them. “We can’t deny the Second Amendment right to” — oh, give me a break. (Laughter.)

If they got their way, criminals could traffic guns and commit crimes.

Congressional — our opponents are trying to defund the Office of Gun Violence Prevention. There’s an amendment to defund the Office of Gun Violence Prevention. “Bless me, Father,” as we say in my church.

They attack the FBI and want to abolish the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives — by the way, that’s out — written out — which is responsible for fighting gun crimes.

Folks, you can’t be pro-law enforcement and be anti-FBI and ATF. It’s outrageous. (Applause.)

Well, that’s why we’re here today and why this is so important. We need your help in fighting and standing up to the gun lobby, gun manufacturers, the politicians who oppose commonsense gun legislation.

Because whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or independent, we all want our families to be safe. We drop families off at the house of worship or a child at a mall or a movie theater or a school — we don’t have to worry about whether it was — that’s the last time we’ll see them. No, I — I mean, think about. Think about it. We all want our kids to have the freedom to learn how to read and write in schools instead of duck and cover.

Let me close with this. I know how difficult this work is, particularly for someone who’s been through the tragedies of consequences of it. But I also have no illusions about the champions and heroes in this fight, including all of you. I really don’t.

Look at what you’ve already done. Look at the movement you’ve built. Look at the elected officials standing alongside me in — that are here today.

Listen to the young people speaking out. That’s the power of your loved ones and their memory. (Applause.) And that’s the power of this movement. That’s the power of America.

We just have to keep going, have — have faith in who we are.

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re the United States of America. There is nothing beyond our capacity — nothing, nothing, nothing. I mean that. I swear to God.

I know I look like I’m only 40, but I’m 100 years old. (Laughter and applause.) I’ve been around a long time.

I really mean it. There’s nothing beyond our capacity. We’re the only nation in the world — as a student of history, I can tell you — that’s come out of every crisis stronger than we went in. And we’ve got to come out stronger now.

Now, I’m going to sign this executive order.

Thank you, thank you, thank you. (Applause.)

(The president moves to signing desk.)

All right. What I’m about to sign is “Combating Emerging Firearms Threats and Improving School-Based Active-Shooter Drills.” I never thought I’d have to sign something like this, but we do.

MR. GUTTENBERG: And we thank you.

MS. GIFFORDS: Thank you.

(The executive order is signed.)

MS. GIFFORDS: Bravo. (Applause.)

(The president gives a pen to Representative McBath.)

(The executive order is signed.)

THE PRESIDENT: Keep it going, boss. (Laughter.)

(The president gives a pen to the vice president.)

THE VICE PRESIDENT: Thank you.

THE PRESIDENT: Thank you.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.