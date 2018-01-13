Quantcast
help information
Sunny
61.2 ° F
Full Weather

Heads Of The Class

Columbia College logo
Columbia College logo Photo Icon Enlarge
01/13/2018 10:38 am PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Columbia, CA — Columbia College has recognized 182 students for making the grade.

The students’ high marks landed them on the college’s fall 2017 semester President’s List. College officials boast the groups’ exceptional scholastic achievement, detailing that the list is reserved for students completing twelve or more units of semester coursework and earning a cumulative grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0, with no grade lower than a “C.”

To view the Columbia College fall 2017 President’s List click here: Columbia College fall 2017 President

 

 

© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.