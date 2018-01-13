Heads Of The Class

Columbia College logo Enlarge

Columbia, CA — Columbia College has recognized 182 students for making the grade.

The students’ high marks landed them on the college’s fall 2017 semester President’s List. College officials boast the groups’ exceptional scholastic achievement, detailing that the list is reserved for students completing twelve or more units of semester coursework and earning a cumulative grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0, with no grade lower than a “C.”

To view the Columbia College fall 2017 President’s List click here: Columbia College fall 2017 President

