Wallace Post Office Burglarized Reward Offered

US Post Office Reward flyer copy View Photos

Wallace, CA — U.S. Postal Inspectors are turning to the public and offering a reward for help in catching the thieves that burglarized the Wallace Post Office earlier this month, and it is not the first time this office has been targeted.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has put out these pictures of two suspects wanted in connection with the burglary. A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of these burglars. They say that in the early morning of September 2, 2024, the suspects broke into the office, stole mail and packages, and then fled in a light-colored sedan.

As we earlier reported here, in July 2020, 41-year-old Thomas Day broke into the office at 8271 Camanche Parkway South, using a glass-breaking punch tool to shatter the door to the lobby area of the building. He then stole packages and keys to post office boxes belonging to other people and businesses. Day was sentenced to two years in prison in June of 2022.

Postal officials advise residents not to engage with these suspects if they see them or know them and instead to call authorities immediately. Additionally, if anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) and reference case number 2991276. All information will be kept strictly confidential, according to postal officials.