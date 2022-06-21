2 Year Sentence For Wallace Post Office Burglary

Department of Justice View Photo

Fresno, CA– In 2021 a Modesto man named Thomas Day, 41 was charged for breaking into a Wallace post office. A story covering that can be found here.

As announced by U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert, he was sentenced to two years in prison this week. According to court documents, on July 2, 2020, Day broke into the post office at 8271 Camanche Parkway South in Wallace and used a glass-breaking punch tool to shatter the glass on the door to the lobby area of the building. He then stole packages and keys to post office boxes belonging to other people and businesses.

The case was a product of an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Serice. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Barton prosecuted the case.