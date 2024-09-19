Local Congressional Candidates Share Sharply Different Opinions On Issues

Tom McClintock and Mike Barkley View Photo

Sonora, CA — The candidates for Congressional District Five faced off in a radio debate that aired on KVML Wednesday evening.

There were very few items incumbent Republican Tom McClintock and Democratic challenger Mike Barkley agreed on in the nearly hour-long forum.

You can find the full debate archived here.

For example, Barkley voiced support for Yosemite National Park capping attendance during peak seasons, while McClintock expressed his opposition.

McClintock is in favor of repealing the federal Affordable Care Act, and referenced Ronald Reagan’s free market philosophies. Barkley said the legislation should remain in place for the time being, but stated that a Medicare for all program, citing the approach of Bernie Sanders, is the long-term solution.

Barkley stated that he would like the Trump tax cuts to expire and be replaced with something that is “more fair to the middle class.” McClintock argued in favor the tax cuts continuing and stated that more revenue came into the federal government after they were approved because of the positive impact on the economy.

Related to passing laws to offset the impacts of climate change, McClintock referred to the “War on Fossil Fuels” as “insanity” and something that has not helped the environment. Barkley countered that both he and McClintock’s homes, once the ice caps melt, will be 200 feet below sea level, and that the country needs to attack climate change with the “vigor that we go after Hitler.”

On the topic of the US Supreme Court, McClintock stated he is “appalled” by proposals to add more justices to “tilt the balance.” Barkley said he is in favor of adding more justices and said the “conservative majority” revoked a recognized Constitutional right related to Roe Vs. Wade, and proposed revoking their budget allocations for office expenses until they “stop violating the Constitution.”

Some areas where the candidates found common ground were the desire for a more aggressive approach to forest management to reduce wildfire risk and support for expanded water storage in the state.

They also weighed in on topics like immigration and the Presidential race.

Next Wednesday, September 25, will feature Assembly District 8 candidates George Radanovich and David Tangipa.