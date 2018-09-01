Stolen Street Signs Require Public’s Help

Road Signs Enlarge

Sonora, CA – Several stolen stops signs made for dangerous conditions at a Sonora intersection over the weekend.

Several stop signs including a temporary replacement placard were taken from the four-way stop at Hope Lane and Lyons Street sometime this weekend. Each sign cost anywhere from $250 to $300, according to Sonora Police, who detail the total cost hiked the offense up to grand theft, which is a felony in the State of California. Anyone with tips or leads related to the incident are asked to call police at 209-532-8141.

The department would also like to remind drivers to use due caution as road conditions vary with intentional thefts such as these. It is a violation of California Vehicle Code Section 21464(a) to remove a street sign. If the theft of these signs results in an injury accident it is punishable by not more than six month in jail and a fine of not less than $5,000.00 nor more than $10,000.00.

Written by Tracey Petersen.