Downtown Sonora Street To Close

Sonora, CA – A section of South Green Street in downtown Sonora will be shut down to motorists next week.

The road closure will be from Church Street to the Bank of America parking lot entrance due to construction and utility relocations for the new Green Dog Beer Co. beer garden. PG&E and construction crews will be doing trenching and updating the power system for the building located at 208 South Green Street. The roadway will be closed from 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday through Friday with the exception of a time change on Thursday (Jan. 11th) when the road will be closed from 6 a.m.–7 p.m.

As reported here earlier this week, the entire complex including the Bourbon Barrel tavern is being shut down for an unspecified amount of time as major infrastructural change are made inside the building. The end result will be a dining area, beer garden and retail store along with live performance areas. Concept images can be viewed in the image box.

