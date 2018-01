Turu Vanderwiel Enlarge

Sonora, CA — This weekend is a chance to hear from the acting Police Chief for the City of Sonora.

Turu VanderWiel will be the guest on Mother Lode Views. He will talk about changes he has implemented since stepping into the acting Police Chief role last May. Other topics will include the new camping ban, changes in parking enforcement, marijuana legalization, neighborhood watch, recruiting and retaining officers, and the importance of the school resource officer.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o'clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7.