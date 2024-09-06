Yosemite Visitor Access Management Plan Nearing Completion

Tioga Pass Gate into Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a conversation about Yosemite National Park’s planning efforts that could continue visitation limits during the peak times of the year.

There is currently a pilot program in place that requires reservations during the busiest seasons, and a permanent Visitor Access Management Plan is nearing the final stages. There is a related public meeting coming up on Tuesday, September 10, at 5 pm inside the Groveland Community Resilience Center.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Yosemite Ranger and Spokesperson Scott Gediman providing an overview of the plan, and also a conversation with Teri Marshall, a board member of Visit Tuolumne County, who is the Director of Marketing for Rush Creek Lodge, Evergreen Lodge and Firefall Ranch. She and some others in the business community have concerns about the top draft alternative that has been identified by the National Park Service.