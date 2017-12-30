Feds Analyzing Ways To Increase Water Deliveries

New Melones Reservoir Enlarge

Washington, DC — The Bureau of Reclamation announces that it will conduct an environmental analysis of potential changes to maximize water deliveries and power generation from California’s reservoirs.

It is specifically for the Central Valley Water Project, a network of 18 dams and reservoirs, including New Melones. It is one of the directives being pushed by the Trump administration. The Bureau of Reclamation notes that state and regulatory actions over past decades to protect endangered species have reduced the amount of water available to farmers and some municipalities. It was most notable, and in the spotlight of critics, during the recent multi-year drought.

The first step, in what is expected to be a roughly 18 month process, was taken yesterday, when a notice of intent to prepare an environmental impact statement in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act was published in the Federal Register. It can be located by clicking here. Comments will be accepted regarding the action through February 1st.

