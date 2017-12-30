Callaway To Challenge Board Chair Oliveira In Supervisor Race

San Andreas, CA — Over the past week we have been following which potential candidates are exploring a run for office next year, and the latest to jump in is a longtime Calaveras Supervisor.

Yesterday Merita Callaway confirmed to Clarke Broadcasting that she will challenge board chair Michael Oliveira for the district three seat. Callaway served on the board of supervisors for over two decades until she was narrowly defeated by Oliveira in 2014 when he received a little over 50-percent of the vote to her 49-percent. We reported earlier this week that a third candidate has also stated his intentions to run in district three, Terrence (Ed) Langan.

Three candidates have also pulled papers to collect signatures in lieu of paying the filing fee for the district five Calaveras seat. They are incumbent Clyde Clapp and potential challengers Bruce Giudici and Benjamin Stopper.

Nothing has changed in Tuolumne County this week when it comes to candidates pulling papers in lieu of paying the filing fee. In district two, they are incumbent Randy Hanvelt, along with Ryan Campbell, Paul McNaul and David Titchenall. In district three, they are incumbent Evan Royce and former supervisor Laurie Sylwester.

