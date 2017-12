Strawberry, CA — There is a pretty large firefighting presence in Strawberry this morning.

Shortly before 6am a residential structure fire was reported along Pine Avenue near Old Strawberry Road. The initial responders found that it was a flue fire from the chimney, and it was quickly contained. Officials are looking into whether there was any extension of the fire into the residence. You will notice activity in the area.

Written by BJ Hansen.

If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.

Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.