Motorcycle Crash On HWY4 In Calaveras County

Calaveras County, CA — The CHP is reporting a serious injuries in an solo-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Highway 4.
The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Pool Station Road intersection, between Angels Camp and Copperopolis. There are few details on exactly what caused the bike to crash. The CHP reports that there was a downed “turn sign” just east of Pool Station Road, but it is unclear if the motorcycle hit it.
An air ambulance was called to the scene with rider being flown to a Modesto hospital suffering major injuries.
Highway 4 at Pool Station Road
loading map - please wait...
Pool Station Road, Angels Camp, CA, United States (Directions)
Highway 4 at Pool Station Road38.047550, -120.642929Pool Station Road, Angels Camp, CA, United States (Directions)