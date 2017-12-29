Quantcast
Motorcycle Crash On HWY4 In Calaveras County

12/29/2017 5:12 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Calaveras County, CA — The CHP is reporting a serious injuries in an solo-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Highway 4.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Pool Station Road intersection, between Angels Camp and Copperopolis. There are few details on exactly what caused the bike to crash. The CHP reports that there was a downed  “turn sign” just east of Pool Station Road, but it is unclear if the motorcycle hit it.

An air ambulance was called to the scene with rider being flown to a Modesto hospital suffering major injuries.

Highway 4 at Pool Station Road

Highway 4 at Pool Station Road 38.047550, -120.642929 Pool Station Road, Angels Camp, CA, United States (Directions)
