Update: Fire On Highway 108 In Tuolumne County Contained

Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo Enlarge

Update at 4:40 p.m.: Cal Fire reports a vegetation fire has been contained at 1 1/4 acre in the Jamestown area off Highway 108 west of the O’Byrnes Ferry Road intersection. What sparked the blaze is under investigation. Crews will remain on scen mopping up for the next hour.

Update at 4:20 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that firefighters are making progress on a 1 1/4 acre vegetation fire off of Highway 108 just west of the O’Byrnes Ferry Road intersection in the Jamestown area. The flames are burning at a slow rate of spread in a field of grass and no structures are threatened. All incoming resources have been called off the fire.

Original post at 4:05 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire off Highway 108 near O’Byrnes Ferry Road in the Jamestown area.

CAL Fire reports the fires is one acre in size and moving at a slow to moderate rate of spread. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened. Motorists in the area will want to use caution in the area. We will bring you new information as soon as it comes into the news center.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.