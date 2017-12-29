Quantcast
help information
Clear
48.9 ° F
Full Weather

Update: Fire On Highway 108 In Tuolumne County Contained

Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo
Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo Photo Icon Enlarge
12/29/2017 4:40 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Update at 4:40 p.m.: Cal Fire reports a vegetation fire has been contained at 1 1/4 acre in the Jamestown area off Highway 108 west of  the O’Byrnes Ferry Road intersection. What sparked the blaze is under investigation. Crews will remain on scen mopping up for the next hour.

Update at 4:20 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that firefighters are making progress on a 1 1/4 acre vegetation fire off of Highway 108 just west of the  O’Byrnes Ferry Road intersection in the Jamestown area. The flames are burning at a slow rate of spread  in a field of grass and no structures are threatened. All incoming resources have been called off the fire.

Original post at 4:05 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire off Highway 108 near O’Byrnes Ferry Road in the Jamestown area.

CAL Fire reports the fires is one acre in size and moving at a slow to moderate rate of spread. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened. Motorists in the area will want to use caution in the area. We will bring you new information as soon as it comes into the news center.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Highway 108 at O'Byrnes Ferry Road

loading map - please wait...

Highway 108 at O\'Byrnes Ferry Road 37.884880, -120.506444 Obyrnes Ferry Road, Jamestown, CA, United States (Directions)
© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.