New Details Highway 108/120 Fatal Crash

CHP partol car Enlarge

Chinese Camp, CA — The CHP is revealing more information on the collision that killed a Sonora man and injured members of a family heading to Yosemite.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 108/120 at the Yosemite Junction turn off in the Chinese Camp area. The CHP reports the driver of a Jeep, a 63-year-old Sonora man, for unknown reasons he crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Chrysler Town and Country van driven by a 70-year-old man from Tracy with a family from Patterson that included parents and two children ages two and four. Officer Nick Norton details the crash, “The van was actually slowing down to make the right turn to Yosemite. They were being followed by two other vehicles full of family members that actually witnessed the collision. The driver of the Jeep had to be extricated. Due to the damage we had to cut the vehicle to get him out. He was pronounced dead at the scene.” The Sonora man’s identity is not being released pending notification of family.

The individuals in the van were all taken via ambulance to Adventist Health in Sonora with moderate injuries. Norton notes that the five individuals suffered from lacerations and bruises, but all were able to get out of the vehicle on their own and all had been wearing their seatbelts.

