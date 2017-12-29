Angels Camp To Pick New Mayor

Angels Camp City Hall Enlarge

Angels Camp, CA — When the Angels Camp City Council convenes next week the first item on the agenda will be selecting a Mayor and Vice Mayor for 2018.

Scott Behiel currently serves as Mayor and Amanda Folendorf is the second in command. The other members of the council are Linda Hermann, Veronica Metildi and Joseph Oliveira. The council will also hear a first quarter of 2017-18 financial report and make needed budget adjustments. It will also mark the final meeting for Mary Kelly serving in the Interim City Administrator role, as Melissa Eads will take over the position on January 16.

Tuesday’s city council meeting will start at 6pm at the Angels Fire House on Vallecito Road.

