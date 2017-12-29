Hiking On New Year’s Day

New Melones Lake Enlarge

Will you make a Resolution to exercise more in 2018? The Bureau of Reclamation announces a strenuous New Year’s Day hike.

Park Ranger Mike McGraw was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The ‘Chaparral Foray’ hike is completely free of charge. The public is asked to park on the Calaveras side of Parrots Ferry Road on Monday Jauary 1st by 10 AM.

California’s distinctive Chaparral ecosystem is a great place to start the New Year! Hike through a “forest of shrubs” with Ranger Sam and learn about this fire and drought adapted plant community. Along the way, catch a glimpse of history by viewing what remains of the Duchess Gold Mine. This is a strenuous three and a half mile loop hike along a section of Table Mountain. Please bring plenty of water and sturdy hiking boots.

This activity is suitable for all ages and does not require reservations. Participants should wear sturdy shoes and weather appropriate clothing. A water bottle is also recommended. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

For general information about this hike, directions or the status of the program if inclement weather is forecast, please contact Ranger Mike at 209-536-9094 ext. 233.

Ranger-led hikes tie into the Department of the Interior’s Let’s Move Outside initiative ( www.letsmove.gov/lets-move-outside ), which was created to encourage children and their families to enjoy outdoor activities, which abound in every city, town and community.

The New Melones Lake Visitor Center and Museum is managed by Reclamation’s Central California Area Office and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For additional information on activities, directions, pet restrictions or other questions, visit the New Melones Lake website at http://www.usbr.gov/mp/ccao/newmelones/index.html .

