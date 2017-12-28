Alleged Carjacker Stole Vehicle During ‘Test Drive’

Calaveras County Sheriff Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — A local man was booked on three felony counts after allegedly taking a vehicle for sale by force.

According to his arrest report, Troy Steven Kimber, 38, of San Andreas, was booked into the Calaveras County Jail yesterday afternoon around 2:20 p.m. after his arrest at the Taco Bell off Main Street in Angels Camp. Officials say Kimber had contacted the victim about a vehicle for sale and during the test drive brandished a firearm, threatened the victim, and then took the vehicle.

He now faces charges of carjacking, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and vehicle theft.